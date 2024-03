Emergency Response Casualty Drill Held At Acrisure

Local agencies conducted a casualty drill today at Acrisure Arena and local hospitals.

According to city officials, the goal of this multi-agency drill was to test emergency protocols and procedures and to practice the operational responses during an emergency event.

The sheriff’s department, Cal Fire, Eisenhower Medical Center, Acrisure Arena and other local agencies all took part to ensure the safety of the community in the event of an emergency.