Local afterschool program is shaping the future of music one note at a time

Young artists from a local after school program are making music and memories that carry across the Coachella Valley.

“I feel very uplifted, very powerful,” said local student Sophia, who sings in the band Short Notice with her friend River.

Short Notice was formed at the Academy of Musical Performance, an after-school music program based in Indio that’s better known as AMP.

“What I hope the kids take away is that music has its own power within itself,” said Abie Perkins, AMP’s music production director.

Perkins says in its almost decade in our desert, AMP has helped hundreds of students reach their goals both on and off stage.

“I’ve seen so many of these kids go on to become incredible musicians and just incredible human beings in general,” he said.

During a recent First Friday on El Paseo in Palm Desert, Short Notice turned the Melissa Morgan Fine Art Sculpture Garden into their stage while playing in front of an outdoor audience, filled with friends and family.

“AMP to me means collaboration and giving freedom and creativity to kids that need it and want it,” said River.

And making music and memories that carry well beyond the Coachella Valley.

“I was scared, I was terrified,” River said about starting this program. “Three days into AMP I realized it was the best decision I ever made.”

For more information about AMP, visit www.ampcv.org.

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.