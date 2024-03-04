NFL Pros To Host Youth Football Clinics

Pristine Villarreal

Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes is hosting a three-day football event featuring NFL pros.

The series of camps, tournaments and challenges takes place Friday March 8th through Sunday, March 10th.

There, students from elementary school to high school will learn the fundamentals of football from NFL pros.

Instructors include Marshall Faulk, a Hall of Fame former player for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams as well as Darnay Scott, a 9-year NFL veteran, and Robert Griffith, a 13-year NFL veteran.

