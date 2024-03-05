Voters Cast Their Ballot On Super Tuesday

Voters Cast Their Ballot On Super Tuesday

Pristine Villarreal

Voters here in the Coachella Valley cast their ballots throughout the day.

Some mild crowds in Indio this afternoon, and others up north in Palm Springs!

The polls close tonight at 8pm, so still time to head over to a local voting hub.

