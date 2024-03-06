Cathedral City’s “LGBT Days” Begins Friday

V Lgtb Days Cat City Kmir9a49 136.mxf.00 00 22 18.still005

Pristine Villarreal

The weekend’s festivities are billed as the state’s first pride event of the year.

Immediately following the flag raising, attendess are invited to enjoy a free screening of “The Birdcage” at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo