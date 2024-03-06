Cathedral City’s “LGBT Days” Begins Friday

The weekend’s festivities are billed as the state’s first pride event of the year.
Immediately following the flag raising, attendess are invited to enjoy a free screening of “The Birdcage” at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.
55° F
55° F
55° F
55° F
Pristine Villarreal
The weekend’s festivities are billed as the state’s first pride event of the year.
Immediately following the flag raising, attendess are invited to enjoy a free screening of “The Birdcage” at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.