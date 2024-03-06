City of Indio Hosting Prom Dress Giveaway

City of Indio Hosting Prom Dress Giveaway

Pristine Villarreal

Heads up for junior and senior students!

The City of Indio is hosting a Prom Dress Giveaway!

The program is offering free prom dresses in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles.

It is open to all juniors and seniors in the Coachella Valley.

Organizers want to make sure students don’t miss out on their prom because of financial hardship.

There are a variety of locations throughout the Coachella Valley to apply for a dress.

You can find the giveaway sign up form at www.instagram.com/prom_dress_giveaway.

