Palm Springs Public Library Growing To Become Library For The Future

Back in mid-January, Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved to move forward with library renovations.

Now, the foundation is working with a group of architects out of south San Francisco, one of the leading library architects who have already done over 400 municipal projects.

The goal is to stay within the library’s original footprint, keep aspects that make the building unique, like the koi pond and sky lights, while bringing it up to date with new technology.

Their goal is to make the Palm Springs Public Library the library for the future in the Coachella Valley.