Desert Living Now – Bill Poland and Larry Dickenson

The 9th Quinn Brady Memorial Swing Against Cancer is coming up in April. And this year they’re playing at Laquita Country Club, arguably one of the most pristine golf courses on the PGA tour. It’s not only a great way to raise money for the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, but also an opportunity for those of you who like to golf to play on a top notch course here to talk more about. The tournament is co chairs, Bill Poland and Larry Dickenson.

