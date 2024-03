CVRM Thanks Community For “Giving Day” Donations

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission led local Giving Day efforts with 13 donations totaling $144.667.

The annual online campaign raised over $860,000 for 160 plus local nonprofits, surpassing last year’s total by $490,000.

Founded in 1971, the Rescue Mission aims to help individuals break the cycle of homelessness through counseling, job training, and placement.