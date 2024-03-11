Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival Hosts Screening of New “Symphony Of The Holocaust”

The Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival is hosting a screening of the new “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary and a live musical performance tonight.

The film showcases child violin prodigy and Holocaust survivor Shony Alex Braun’s story.

Armenian violinist Erik Ghukasyan who was a refugee living in Mexico is having his musical debut with the orchestra.

In the documentary, he travels to Aushwitz to play Shony’s Symphony on Shony’s prized violin.

The powerful movie screening begins at 7pm tonight.