Homeless Navigation Center Hosts Grand Opening

V Preshow Navigation Center Kmira3fb 136.mxf.00 00 00 27.still002

Pristine Villarreal

The first half of the Palm Springs Navigation Center opened its doors as of Tuesday afternoon.

It’s what the city is calling a community effort, to try and help the the unhoused residents within the city.

The new Early Entry Facility can house up to 50 residents but there’s a process.

In order to be able to access The Homeless Navigation Center, neighbors will have to sign up for a spot at the Palm Springs Access Center starting at 8am every morning.

The facility is run by Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

The doors opened officially a week ago to the public, ahead of today’s symbolic grand opening.

Officials with Martha’s Village and Kitchen say a space of this kind was needed in the West Valley, as there was nothing like this before this building.

