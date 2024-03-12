Homeless Navigation Center Hosts Grand Opening

The first half of the Palm Springs Navigation Center opened its doors as of Tuesday afternoon.

It’s what the city is calling a community effort, to try and help the the unhoused residents within the city.

The new Early Entry Facility can house up to 50 residents but there’s a process.

In order to be able to access The Homeless Navigation Center, neighbors will have to sign up for a spot at the Palm Springs Access Center starting at 8am every morning.

The facility is run by Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

The doors opened officially a week ago to the public, ahead of today’s symbolic grand opening.

Officials with Martha’s Village and Kitchen say a space of this kind was needed in the West Valley, as there was nothing like this before this building.