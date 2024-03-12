Valley Comes Together For Prom Dress Donation

The goal of this intiative, led by committed teachers and students, is to collect a wide variety of dresses, suits, and accessories for senior students to wear on their big night.

Although prom is still months away, the donations have been pouring in, from all parts of the Valley.

Through social media postings, the school has procured dozens of dresses, suits, and accessories in a variety of colors and sizes.

Students also shared their enthusiasm for the intiative, stressing the importance of inclusivity among their peers.

Aside from providing students the pieces to complete their prom look, organizers hope to also promote a sense of confidence among the youth, creating an inclusive and memorable experience for everyone.