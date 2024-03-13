BNP Paribas USA Chooses ‘Girls on the Run’ For 2024 Points For Change Initiative

Aside from all the action happening on the hard court at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, a lot happens off as well.

BNP Paribas USA uses these two weeks to make an impact here in the Coachella Valley.

For the past 16 years, BNP Paribas has been the lead sponsor for the BNP Paribas Open, here in Indian Wells.

Every year, the bank has partnered with an organization to try and raise funds for the youth at one of the most visible tournaments in the world.

“We really try to check and connect with the values of equality between men and women, equal access, equal opportunity.” Vice Chairman for BNP Paribas USA, Jean-Yves Fillion says.

This year, they partnered with the non-profit organization Girls on the Run, which strives to empower young girls through an after school program teaching them to be confident in themselves, while being active.

“We really have a central value at the end by promoting youth, and this organization really combined these values which we really tried very hard to make our daily values at BNP Paribas.” Fillion says.

This is a part of BNP Paribas points for change initiative.

Where for every one point scored at a BNP Paribas sponsored tournament, one dollar goes to the organization.

The program manager for Riverside County’s Girls on the Run branch says, this will make a significant difference in the lives of the young girls they help.

“Every season, our girls participate in the 5k and out in the Coachella Valley. You know even though it may seem remote to us who live more inland out there, there’s such a sense of community.” Molly Widdicombe, the Program Manager for Riverside County’s Girls on the Run branch says.

With this partnership with the BNP Paribas Open, helping extend the program and reach a larger audience for the organization.

“That is making a difference in the lives of girls both their health and their mental wellness, and we just so appreciate the support we’ve been shown so that we can expand our programs and serve more girls.” Widdicombe adds.