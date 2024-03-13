The Living Desert To Begin “Glow In The Park” This Week

V Ld Glow In The Park Kmira612 136.mxf.00 00 04 19.still001

Pristine Villarreal

The event will feature hundreds of illuminated lanterns, dozens of displays and plenty of photo ops.

Friday is closed off to members on, with the first day open to the public on Saturday.

To learn more visit www.livingdesert.org.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo