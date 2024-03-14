Natural Solutions K9 Rattlesnake Aversion Training Class

Pristine Villarreal

As the weather begins to warm up, the chances of you and your pet encountering a venomous snake goes up.

One local organization is helping train people and their pets on the best ways to live in harmony with our desert reptile friends.

