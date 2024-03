Palm Springs Surf Club Teaming Up With Goldenvoice For Coachella Party

Goldenvoice is holding a special party during both Coachella weekends at the Palm Springs Surf Club.

The event, titled “Goldenvoice Surf Club”, will feature electronic dance music and alt pop artists such as Bicep, Jungle, Neil Frances and more.

The event will run April 13-14 and April 2021, the two weekends of Coachella.