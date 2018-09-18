Student Peer Group Leads Suicide Prevention Week at Nellie Coffman Middle

Local middle school students in Cathedral City enriched their campus by raising awareness for suicide prevention from September 10 – 14, 2018.

A new student group in charge of helping build and cultivate positive a culture at Nellie Coffman Middle School organized various activities during suicide prevention week.

The NNC Peer Leaders Uniting Students and their teacher Garrett Schaperjahn created videos, made banners and shared positive messages on cards that were shared around campus.

The videos encouraged L. I. F. E., an acronym for love, inspire, faith and encourage. (The student created video can be seen by clicking on the letter.) Each video begins with a positive message and an optimistic view of what’s to come. They end with images of students standing together locking arms, laughing together and playing sports.

At the end of the week of uplifting events and messages, both students and teachers alike felt the positive impact of the L.I.F.E. campaign lead by the NNC PLUS group.