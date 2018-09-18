Volunteers Still Needed For Paint El Paseo Pink

Paint El Paseo Pink is less than a month away and today NBC Palm Springs caught up with the desert cancer foundation who says volunteers are still needed.

An ocean of pink flowing down El Paseo can only mean one thing.

“We’re closing down the entire street of El Paseo from Portola all the way to highway 74,” said Sarah Bryant, executive director of Desert Cancer Foundation.

The 12th annual Paint El Paseo Pink event on October 13th raises money for the Desert Cancer Foundation and provides much needed hope to those who struggle or simply cannot afford to pay for breast cancer treatment.

“Over the last year we have served over 285 local Coachella Valley residents,” said Bryant.

“We don’t think that local Coachella Valley residents should have to make a decision about whether or not they can afford their cancer care.”

A $25 dollar donation will get you registered for the event. You’ll also get a pink T-shirt to show your support for people who would otherwise be forced to make an unimaginable sacrifice.

“Families struggle with the decision to either put food on their table or pay for their cancer treatment. To pay for their chemotherapy that week or put gas in their car, so their spouse and their kids can get to school or work,” said Bryant.

Every single cent that is raised from the event will stay in the Coachella Valley.

“We don’t think that local Coachella Valley residents should have to make a decision about whether or not they can afford their cancer care,” Bryant said.

Last year the event raised $77,000 dollars with more than 1,500 people showing up. The event is a time to honor those who have lost their battle with cancer and those currently fighting it. Perhaps more than anything though, Paint El Paseo Pink is a celebration of life and health.

“Their will be live bands all up and down the street, DJ’s, it’s just a huge celebration out on the street and it’s all to support our community,” Bryant said.

For more information on Paint El Paseo Pink, click here.