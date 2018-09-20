Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival Begins With Red Carpet Event

The red carpet will be unveiled Thursday evening for Cinema Diverse, Palm Springs’ annual LGBTQ film festival, set to screen short, full-length and documentary films capturing the LGBTQ experience.

The festival, set to last through Sunday, begins Thursday evening with a 7 p.m. red carpet event at Camelot Theatres, 2300 E. Baristo Rd.

“The Long Road to Freedom,” which covers 50 years of LGBTQ history and simultaneously celebrates 50 years of The Advocate, a magazine that is the oldest LGBT publication in the United States.

Among the other Cinema Diverse highlights are screenings of “Dykes, Camera, Action!” a documentary examining 40 films made by and for lesbians, “Some Kind of Wonderful,” a gay romantic comedy filmed in Palm Springs, and “Red, White and Black: The Oregon Wine Story,” which highlights Oregon’s minority winemakers.

“This year’s films include a great selection of shorts, features and documentaries from literally all over the world,” said Michael C. Green, executive director of the Palm Springs Cultural Center. “We are proud to continue to bring the very best in LGBTQ films and filmmakers to Palm Springs.”

Tickets at $13.25 per screening are available at http://www.cinemadiverse.org or at the door.

All access passes are also available for $159, and allow access to the Opening Night screening, all regular Festival screenings and all bonus weekend screenings.

Those who miss the festival can also catch a bonus weekend of screenings Sept. 28 and 29 at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City.