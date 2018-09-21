Cathedral City Man Sentenced to 16 Months in Prison for Child Porn Possession

A Cathedral City man who amassed more than 2,000 sexually explicit images of underage children and posted some on social media websites was sentenced Friday to 16 months in state prison.

Kevin Lee Nichols, 56, was arrested and charged following an investigation that began earlier this year, when Cathedral City police were notified of “pornographic images of young females that were posted on social media sites,” according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna. The images were disseminated sometime between June 2017 and this February, according to a criminal complaint.

Nichols was arrested at his home a week after police received the tip, leading officers to serve a search warrant and seize “multiple electronic devices,” according to Luna, who said investigators discovered images “depicting children between the ages of 3 to 13 years of age.”

Nichols pleaded guilty last month to felony counts of distributing and possessing child pornography.