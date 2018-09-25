Five Local Students Offered Full Ride Scholarships to CSUSB Palm Desert

Five Coachella Valley high school graduates were chosen for full-ride scholarships to Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus, the school announced Tuesday.

The students received a four-year scholarship covering full tuition and fees to begin studying this fall for an undergraduate degree at CSUSB Palm Desert, through the University Legacy Scholarship, according to campus officials.

The recipients are:

— Christine Dizon, from Rancho Mirage High School;

— Katrina Estacio, La Quinta High School;

— Jennifer Hanson, Palm Desert High School;

— Solimar Jaimes, Coachella Valley High School; and

— Stephanie Ramirez Gutierrez, Rancho Mirage High School.

Scholarship Chair Priscilla Porter said the scholarship was created “to attract some of the `best and the brightest’ from our local high schools to select the CSUSB Palm Desert campus as their university of choice.”

Scholars, who must graduate from schools in the Coachella Valley, Desert Sands or Palm Springs unified school districts or similar Coachella Valley accredited private and online schools, were selected based on “academic development, leadership and service to the community and financial need,” according to CSUSB officials.