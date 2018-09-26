Claudia Buccio

Claudia Buccio was born and raised in Southern California. She moved to Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico when she was nine years old. Growing up, she worked at her parents’ restaurant where she learned the art of interviewing and multitasking. After graduating from high school, she came back to California with the goal of becoming a bilingual news reporter. That dream has now become a reality after joining NBC Palm Springs and Univision Palm Springs.

She was first exposed to broadcast news when she attended Santa Ana College for two years. Claudia worked as an anchor, reporter and producer for Noticiero Latino del Condado de Orange and Around and About Orange County News. She graduated from Santa Ana College as valedictorian and transferred to USC where she graduated in May 2017 with a degree in Communication.

During her time at USC, she studied in London, interned at Telemundo in LA and worked as a multimedia journalist and international anchor for USC Annenberg Media. She was the executive digital editor of Dímelo, a social media brand catered towards Latino audiences.

She covered stories about unaccompanied minors, local protests, fires, cultural practices and politics. She also produced a documentary about a trilingual rapper, who produced music in Spanish, English and Mixteco, a Mexican indigenous language. Claudia spent 2 weeks in New York City where she participated as a reporter for the New York Times Student Journalism Institute.

Claudia graduated with an M.S. in Journalism in May 2018 and joined NBC and Univision in June 2018. She is excited to the tell strong, compelling stories that live in the Coachella Valley. She is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Claudia has a passion for traveling, dancing salsa, and singing. “Have the courage and be kind,” is her life motto, which rings true to her as both a journalist and a Disney fan.