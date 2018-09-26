Mother, Son Injured In Cathedral City Bicycle Crash

A woman and her 8-year-old son were struck by a vehicle while riding a tandem bicycle in Cathedral City Wednesday.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 68000 block of Hermosillo Road, where the woman and son were struck while traveling westbound toward Landau Elementary School, Cathedral City police said.

A motorist headed east on Hermosillo Road struck the pair while turning into a driveway, causing non-life threatening, minor injuries to the bicyclists, according to police. The woman and boy were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but police believe “heavy sun facing eastbound seems to be a contributing factor.”

Police urged motorists to be cautious while driving during the early morning hours when sunlight can limit visibility, especially with schools back in session and children frequenting roadways and sidewalks.