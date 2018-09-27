Palm Springs Police Seek Witnesses to Man’s Shooting Death

Police investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a crashed vehicle in the city’s Gateway Highland Estates neighborhood renewed their call Thursday for any witnesses to come forward.

The victim, a 27-year-old Cathedral City man, was found “with one or more gunshot wounds” inside a vehicle found about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rosa Parks Road and Granada Avenue, according to a Palm Springs police statement.

Investigators are “actively seeking witnesses who saw or know what happened,” according to police, who said “the identity of the suspect is currently unknown and there is no description.”

The victim’s name was withheld, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at (760) 778-8411 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.