Search for Oklahoma Woman, Daughter in LA Area

Police were searching for a woman from Oklahoma with bipolar disorder, who along with her 11-year daughter were reported missing, possibly near Union Station or El Monte Station.

Amanda Kay Key, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her daughter Haley Marie Vilven were last heard from on Sept. 15.

Amanda’s father, Steven Jindra, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday night and pleaded for his daughter or granddaughter to call him, and for the public’s help in locating them.

“She hasn’t contacted any family or friends in 11 days,” Jindra told NBC4. “We know they like the beach, so if she still had some money left, she may have tried to get to the beach. We just need your help.

He told NBC4 Amanda was in California for a job interview and may have been trying to take a bus back to Oklahoma from El Monte station after her car broke down.

Jindra will be at El Monte station, 3510 Santa Anita Ave., on Friday handing out flyers of his daughter and granddaughter, NBC4 said.

Key is 40, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Haley is 4-feet-10 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone who has seen either Key or her daughter or has information regarding their whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. After-hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.com.