You Can Now Pack Weed with the Rest of your Travel Essentials at LAX

ravelers can now pack their marijuana along with their vacation essentials as long as it stays within the legal limit in the state of California.

Los Angeles International Airport will allow anyone 21 years of age or older to bring up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana, in accordance with Proposition 64, according to the airport’s new policy.

“I think it’s revolutionary,” said Maddie, an Orange County native and daughter to Matt, who travels with his cannabis oil.

But some people disagree with this initiative and think it isn’t safe.

“Well, why do we need to transfer marijuana from one place to another,” another traveler said.

Transportation Security Administration, a federal agency, can still turn people away if they find marijuana since marijuana is illegal under federal law, but if this happens, airport police will not confiscate weed products as long as it doesn’t exceed the state’s legal amount.

Although marijuana is legal here in California, travelers need to remember that it may not be at their destination.