Police: 4-year-old boy dies after brother throws him off roof

A 20-year-old man is accused of throwing his 4-year-old brother off the roof of a New York building.

CBS New York reports Shawn Smith, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police say he confessed to throwing Shimron Smith from the roof of their Brooklyn apartment building around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The New York Post reports Shawn Smith walked up to a police patrol car to tell officers what he had done.

“I just killed my brother — I took my brother up to the roof and I threw him off,” he reportedly said.

First responders found the young boy unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s courtyard.

Family friend Andrea Fergus said the victim’s mother was “screaming” after the horrific incident.

“She’s got six kids,” Fergus said. “She’s got one kid at the precinct and another one dead.”

Neighbors told reporters that Shawn Smith was known to have mental health issues.

“He just walked around. Never really spoke to nobody,” Benny Isakajv said. ”They say he had schizophrenia, so I guess that got the best of him.”

Family members told police that Shawn had been prescribed medication for schizophrenia but that he had stopped taking it.

Community members created a memorial for the boy outside the apartment building.

“I have a little one myself. I can’t fathom somebody taking my child and throwing him off the roof like that,” Donna Hayward said. “It tears me apart. It hurts me to the core to even hear it.”