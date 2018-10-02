Trump: ‘It’s a very scary time for young men in America’

President Trump said Tuesday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s experience of being accused of sexual assault marked a difficult moment for young men.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he left for an event in Pennsylvania.

“You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something,” he added.

Trump said that he hoped that there would be a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation at the end of the week and hoped it would be a “positive vote” — though he added the caveat that ultimately “we’re going to have to see what the FBI says.”

“I remember my college days,” Trump said Tuesday. “Everybody was drinking and they used to drink a lot of beer. And there was nothing wrong.”

Touting energized crowds at his recent campaign rallies across the country, Trump said the Kavanaugh confirmation process is “like a rallying cry for the Republicans.”

When asked what his message was for young women, Trump responded, “Women are doing great.”