Border Patrol Arrests Deported Sex Offender

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender early this morning.

Just after midnight, agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station observed a man illegally cross the International Border fence near the Calexico West Port of Entry. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States. The man was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed that Nicson Nictahel Valenzuela-Redondo, a 23-year-old Honduran national is a convicted Aggravated Felon with a felony conviction for Rape.

Nicson was sentenced to prison for three years and is now a pre-registered sex offender. His final destination was Riverside.

“This man, who was convicted of rape, will be going back to prison,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “The residents of Riverside are safer now thanks to our agents efforts.” The man will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a total of 38 convicted sex offenders. This is the first convicted sex offender agents have arrested in fiscal year 2019.