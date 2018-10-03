Dog with legs duct-taped together thrown onto interstate, dragged by cars

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever threw a dog onto a Louisiana interstate with duct-taped legs.

Webster Humane Association Incorporated in Minden posted on Facebook that the dog, who they named Faith, was thrown onto I-20. The dog was run over and dragged down the road.

“Unfortunately Faith, as we named her, had sustained too many injuries to recover. She had multiple skull fractures, her entire head and eyes were swollen, and her body covered in road rash and wounds…She knew a gentle touch in her last hour,” the post reads. “No animal could ever do anything to warrant this type of cruelty. The person(s) responsible are monsters.”

The shelter urged anyone with information to call 318-377-7433 to ensure that “Faith gets justice.”