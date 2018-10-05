Two Hurt in Crash Between Pickup and Big Rig in Coachella

Two Hurt in Crash Between Pickup and Big Rig in Coachella

News Staff

Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash between a pickup truck and semi truck in Coachella Friday.

The crash happened at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 86 and Avenue 52.

Firefighters found a person trapped in their vehicle, who had to be cut out by county fire crews before being taken to a hospital with major injuries, Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

A second victim suffered minor injuries, Cabral said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.