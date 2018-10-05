Two Hurt in Crash Between Pickup and Big Rig in Coachella

Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash between a pickup truck and semi truck in Coachella Friday.
The crash happened at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 86 and Avenue 52.
Firefighters found a person trapped in their vehicle, who had to be cut out by county fire crews before being taken to a hospital with major injuries, Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department said.
A second victim suffered minor injuries, Cabral said.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.