B-17 Bomber takes Vets on a “Sentimental Journey”

One of the most famous warplanes of all time, the B-17 Bomber, fittingly called the “Sentimental Journey” made its way to the Palm Springs Air Museum Monday morning.

“Going on that flight, it’s going to be a sentimental journey,” Pete Behenna, a war veteran, said.

The bomber is one of eight still flying today and it took a detour to Palm Springs to give a ride to a group of war veterans.

“One of the main things I always remember about all of my B-17 flights, it’s noisy,” Earl Williams, another war veteran aboard the flight, said.

Williams flown in his fair share of B-17’s during his time in service.

“Right after December the 7th, 1941, I flew about ten or twelve missions, search missions out of Hawaii,” he said. “From then on, we went down to Australia and I flew the rest of my 55 missions there.”

The 20-25 minute flight gave people an opportunity to experience a bomber equipped with actual ammunition.

“Anytime you got a World War Two airplane flying, it’ll be something to enjoy,” Behenna said.

Behenna served in the military as a “fix-it man” because he’s color-blind. While he worked on many B-17 Bombers, he never flew in one. Monday marked his first time.

“It’s history, a lot of history,” Behenna said.

Williams said flying in the B-17 always brings back memories.

“I guess I was younger in those days and more agile and I could get around,” he said. “When I get in it now, it’s pretty hard to move around in it.”

Both veterans said age never holds them back from experiencing a “Sentimental Journey.”