Authorities: Mother of 6 shot, killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

Authorities in Kansas say a man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Derby.

Lt. Tim Myers said Monday officers found Randy Gile II and Kristen Leigh Gile, both 33, dead in Derby on Saturday evening.

Kristen Gile’s father, 55-year-old Richard Floria, suffered minor injuries.

“They were in two different vehicles, and we believe there was a shooting that occurred out in the roadway,” Captain Brad Hoch with the Sedgwick Co. Sherriff’s Office told KAKE.

A witness said a silver car and black SUV were speeding when shots were fired and the car sideswiped the SUV. The witness said a man got out of the silver car, shot the woman in the SUV and then shot himself.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Randy Gile was booked last month for seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal threat.

A GoFundMe set up by Kristen Leigh Gile’s cousin reveals she and Randy Gile had a troubled relationship. She says Kristin was desperately trying to get out of the abusive relationship and had a protective order against Randy, who she thought was in jail.

“She had even spent a few months in a women’s shelter. She had recently moved herself and her children into her parents’ (Rick and Lisa Florio) home and was undergoing an emergency divorce,” the GoFundMe page states.

According to the fundraising page, Kristin and her father went to the couple’s home to pick up the kids’ bunk beds and clothing. When they left, Randy Gile attacked, shooting Kristin’s father three times before killing her and himself.

“Rick tried everything in his power to protect Kristin,” the page states.

The couple had six children. Kristin had reportedly been working to make sure her parents gained custody of her children if anything happened to her.

A neighbor, Jean Ndiona, told KWCH that Kristin had told him that her husband was going to kill her.

“She told me very clearly, ‘Do you know he’s going to kill me?'” recalled Ndiona.

Ndiona said he urged her to get away and find help. That’s when she began moving into her parents’ home.

Randy Gile’s sister, Sherranda Gile, released the following statement to KAKE:

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to [Kristin’s] family and all those affected by this horrible senseless tragedy. We are all in great shock and devastated by what has happened. No words or actions of mine will make what my brother did alright or bring either one of them back. I just pray for healing for both families.”