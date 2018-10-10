Police Activity Leads To School Shutdown In Desert Hot Springs

A report of someone with a gun at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs led officials to place the campus under lockdown for about an hour Wednesday.

Desert Hot Springs police notified the campus at around 1 p.m. that they had received a report of an armed person jumping over the school’s fence, according to Palm Springs Unified spokeswoman Joan Boiko.

Though students had already been dismissed from class for the day by 1 p.m., some students who were still on campus were moved to the school’s multipurpose room until law enforcement completed their sweep of the campus.

Palm Springs Unified officials sent messages to Cabot Yerxa parents stating that all children were safe, but could not be released until the school receives clearance from the police department.

With no suspect located on campus, police cleared the scene after about an hour and addressed parents in front of the school Wednesday afternoon. Parents were also notified via an Auto Dialer message from the school of both the lockdown and the lifting of the lockdown an hour later.

“We have been practicing emergency situation lockdown drills at our sites, and I could not be more proud at the response of our staff members, students, and law enforcement officers during this incident,” Superintendent Dr. Sandra Lyon said. “We are relieved that the campus was cleared and that all of our students and staff are safe. We also appreciate our families’ patience and understanding during this scary and stressful time.”