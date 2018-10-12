Disney Donates $1 Million Toward Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Burbank-based Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday it is donating $1 million toward relief efforts in the Florida Gulf Coast region in response to Hurricane Michael.

The company also plans to match donations made by Disney employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations providing assistance to the hurricane-ravaged area.

“The families and communities impacted by this devastating hurricane need our help as they begin to rebuild,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said.

“Through today’s $1 million contribution, and other relief efforts in the weeks and months ahead, we will stand with our Gulf Coast neighbors as they recover from this tragic storm.”