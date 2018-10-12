Experts Talk Climate Change And The ‘Big Picture’ Is Far From Pretty

Coachella Valley residents attended California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment Symposium at UC Riverside’s Palm Desert campus. The auditorium was packed with people who wanted to know what they could be doing, as a community, to help slow down the effects of climate change. College of the Desert Professor Alan Hurt says the issues that come with climate change are a concern to all, especially the younger generations.

“The next generation of children will be faced with many many issues associated with climate change. We’re being faced with unprecedented changes…the new normal of what to expect and how to prepare for it.”

Alan Hurt is one of many Coachella Valley residents that attended the climate change symposium. Assistant Professor Francesca Hopkins from UC Riverside says everyone should be aware of climate change and what it means for our future.

“Humans have been putting huge amounts of greenhouse gasses and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere since the mid-1800’s.”

Carbon dioxide is building up into a blanket over the atmosphere, but how exactly is this affecting folks in the Coachella Valley?

“In this region we’ve seen increasing high temperatures. Climate change may also cause flash flooding with higher rainfall rates; when we do get rain it’s going to come in bigger bursts. Plus it’s going to promote the growth of grasses that allow the spread of fires to make fires more severe,” added Hopkins.

Although the effects of climate change are running rampant, there are still things that can be done to slow it down.

“You have to be proactive and reactive,” Hurt told NBC Palm Springs.

“Climate change is here to stay and it’s something we’re going to have to cope with…but we still have the ability to decide which future we want,” said Hopkins.

At this point experts suggest promoting renewable alternative forms of energy, like installing solar or using hydrogen for the bus lines; all in an effort ll to help slow down the effects of climate change.