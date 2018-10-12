Oral appliance has life-changing results

Millions of people across the nation wake up suffering from undiagnosed or untreated chronic conditions but a dentist in Indian Wells thinks he might have the answer.

With a simple realignment of the jaw, patients of all ages and circumstances are seeing miraculous results from Dr. Feld at Indian Wells Smile Center.

“Three years ago I was playing golf five days a week, I was strong, I could lift anything I wanted,” Sheryl Eaton, an oral appliance patient, said.

A year ago, Eaton was suffering from severe sleep apnea and could barely lift an empty box.

“I thought about taking the anchor that was in my boat garage, wrapping it around my ankle and jumping overboard because I didn’t want to live this way anymore,” she said.

After more frustration, Dr. Feld recommended she try something new.

“He said, I’m going to make you an oral appliance, it’ll be ready in a week or two and we’ll try it,” Eaton said.

The purpose of the mouth appliance is to shift the jaw forward, Dr. Feld said.

“If the jaw goes too far back then it hits the trigeminal nerve and then we have balance issues and dizziness issues because this nerve goes to the ear,” Dr. Feld said.

Simply put, the specialized mouthpiece realigns the jaw to allow oxygen to more easily access the brain, creating better breathing and sleep, day and night.

“By treating them for one thing, I was getting other things treated,” he said.

In Eaton’s case, the day she received her mouthpiece, was one to remember.

“I found myself dancing in the kitchen,” she said. “I’m going, is it this piece of plastic?”

Eaton isn’t the only one who has received these results.

“I was amazed, my migraines are gone, I don’t wake up with them, I have a better way of life,” Janet Smith, another oral appliance patient, said. “I can live life without pain.”

Dr. Feld said he has served 1,500 patients with the oral appliance. Of those patients, 1,497 were helped.

In a recent article published, Dr. Feld believes he could even help prevent progressive signs of Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s with the appliance.

“All of them have a problem breathing at night and sleeping,” he said about patients with neurological diseases.

About 40 percent of the population can be associated with a breathing problem, according to Dr. Feld. Some might not be aware of it. He recommends getting checked out if you’re experiencing tooth loss, chronic headaches or trouble sleeping.