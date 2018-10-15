Man Shot in Beaumont, Hospitalized in Grave Condition

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Monday in Beaumont, where witnesses saw a vehicle speeding from the scene.

The unidentified victim was found at 12:56 a.m. lying in the street in the vicinity of Fifth Street and Beaumont Avenue, police said.

He had suffered “at least one gunshot wound” and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed “in grave condition” late Monday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots “and observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” according to the Beaumont Police Department, but no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.

Anyone with information regarding the gunfire was asked to call Beaumont Detective Sgt. Galletta at (951) 769-8500, or email the department at crimetips@beaumontpd.org to remain anonymous.