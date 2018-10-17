Homicide Suspect Arrested After Officer Involved Shooting in Morongo Valley

On Wednesday, at 2:14 a.m. deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the Elk Trail location. The caller said the suspect, later identified as Roger Tindell, left the residence in a silver BMW, with a female and was believed to be armed.

Deputies quickly located Tindell in a silver BMW and attempted a traffic stop. Tindell failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued through Yucca Valley and Morongo. During the pursuit, Tindell opened fire at pursuing deputies and deputies returned fire.

The pursuit ended several minutes later when Tindell collided with a Sheriff’s patrol car. Again, Tindell opened fire on the deputies and deputies returned fire, striking Tindell.

Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives responded to conduct the investigation. Detectives determined that Roger Tindell was at the Elk Trail residence and shot the male victim for reasons still unknown. Tindell left the location, taking the female victim with him, fleeing from deputies and then engaging those deputies in an exchange of gunfire.

Detectives learned that an FBI Task Force was searching for Tindell as he is wanted for a double homicide in Henderson, Nevada.

Tindell was shot during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. He remains hospitalized and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized. His prognosis is unknown.

The female victim did not appear injured and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing, and the processing of multiple scenes will take many hours. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail, Detective Nick Clark at (909)387-3589 or remain anonymous and contact WeTip at (800)78-CRIME or www.wetip.com