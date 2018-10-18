Knott’s Berry Farm Thanks US Troops With Free Admission in November

Knott’s Berry Farm wants to give a little back to the millions of United States service members and veterans who have given their service to our country.

The Buena Vista amusement park’s “Military Tribute Days” returns for another year of free admission for active and retired U.S. military personnel.

All service members and veterans need to do to enjoy Knott’s thrill-inducing rides is show their military identification card or discharge form at the park’s main gate, located at 8039 Beach Blvd., on any day from Nov. 1 through 15 or Nov. 26 through Dec. 21.

Yep, you read that right. Knott’s is offering this deal during their holiday “Knott’s Merry Farm” season, which runs on select nights from November to January.

Service members will also be able to invite their loved ones to join in the deal. Additional discounted tickets will be available for purchase for those with proof of military service.

Spouses of deployed military members can gain free admission and the option to purchase up to six additional discounted tickets by providing deployment papers.

The offering coincides with Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11.