CIF-SS First Round Volleyball, Girls Golf and Tennis Highlights

Palm Desert High School girls’ golf and tennis celebrate undefeated seasons.

Xavier Prep Saints and Coachella Valley Arabs move on to the second round of CIF-SS volleyball playoffs. The Saints are no strangers to playoffs making it to the quarterfinals last season, meanwhile this is the Arab’s first time making it to the postseason in program history.

SoCal Coyotes prepare to host the undefeated California Wolfpack Saturday, October 20th, at 7 p.m. The Coyotes look for revenge as the Wolfpack snapped their 28-game win streak earlier this season.