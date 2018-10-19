Watch: Airplane Lands on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, East of San Diego

A single-engine airplane that made an emergency landing onto a busy Southern California highway Friday avoided crashing into any vehicles.

“For them to make that landing and have nobody else involved in it, I’d say that’s a miracle,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

A teacher and a student were traveling in the Piper aircraft when they experienced engine loss.

They put the plane down in the middle of westbound Interstate 8 just before 11:30 a.m., flying under power lines.

A couple that captured the plane landing on a mobile phone yelled out loud when they saw it.

“That —– just landed on the freeway,” one witness can be heard in the video. “And he’s got it under control.”

When emergency personnel arrived, the plane had been pushed over to the exit lane for Second Avenue on the right shoulder of the highway.

The plane was headed to Gillespie Field when the trouble started and the teacher decided he should take over and land the plane.

Once the plane touched down, it traveled about a half of a mile on the freeway before coming to a stop.

Officials said no one was injured although the pilot and the student were a little shaken up.

No vehicles were hit. No lanes were blocked by the plane.

A SigAlert was issued as CHP officers worked to clear the aircraft from the highway.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.