Man Arrested on Rooftop in Palm Springs

On Monday around 7:50 a.m., PSPD officers were dispatched to the area of Sunny Dunes Road and Industrial Place after it was reported that a male was in the area acting like he was on drugs.

Officers arrived and located the male, who was later identified as Vincente Garcia, on the rooftop of a business in the 400 block of E. Sunny Dunes Road. Garcia was pacing back and forth, screaming at officers and made attempts to jump off the roof several times.

The incident came to a safe ending when Garcia climbed down from the rooftop. Officers were able to detain Garcia without anyone getting hurt. Garcia was transported to a local hospital as a precaution but he is currently in custody pending the charges of Under the Influence of a Central Nervous Stimulant and resisting police officers.

Garcia has several prior arrests for drug and theft related charges. E. Sunny Dunes Road was closed for almost two hours but is now open.