Security Guard Shoots Man Trying to Get Into Washington, DC, Fox Station

A security guard shot a man who was trying to get into WTTG, the local Fox station in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.

D.C. police said the man was trying to get into the building on Wisconsin Avenue NW at Harrison Street. He broke out the glass of two windows or doors and was able to enter the building.

A security guard tried to subdue the man with pepper spray but the man continued to act aggressively, and the guard then shot him inside the lobby of the studio, authorities said.

The man was taken to George Washington University Hospital with a wound to the upper body. He is expected to survive.

The suspect said he wanted Fox5 and people there to make contact with President Donald Trump, sources tell News4.

Fox5 staffers took to Twitter to report on the incident as it unfolded.

“Everyone is okay,” anchor Jim Lokay tweeted. “Sources tell us suspect tried to get into our secure building. Security guards opened fire.”

“Man was conscious as he was transported into ambulance a few minutes ago. Surreal to be reporting on this,” wrote reporter Lindsay Watts about 3:30 p.m.

Police officers could be seen in the building’s lobby shortly before 4 p.m.

No further information was released immediately on the intruder’s motive or whether he was armed.