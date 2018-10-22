Watch: Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Works Out Alone at Fenway Park Ahead of World Series

Some stand out above the rest.

Clayton Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, an MVP, and a seven-time All-Star. He’s accomplished so much in his career that he’s almost certain to become a first ballot Hall-of-Famer one day.

However, there is still one thing that has eluded the great Kershaw: a World Series title.

It’s the one thing that Kershaw covets most, so it should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers ace was spotted alone on Sunday night, working out at an empty Fenway Park, less than 24 hours after he was on the mound when the Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the NLCS.

No days off for Kersh. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTSis5ut8b — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2018

Kershaw is expected to be named the Game 1 starter on Tuesday, despite the fact he threw 15 pitches in relief in the ninth inning of Game 7 on Saturday.

His last postseason start was in Game 5 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, giving Kershaw five days of rest between starts.

While most other pitchers would probably just opt for relaxation and recovery during their off day, Kershaw chose to take the mound all by himself in the bullpen at Fenway Park to get some work in.

After staying over night in Milwaukee, the team arrived in Boston on Sunday night, and reportedly headed straight to the hotel. Kershaw’s dedication to his craft upon visiting Fenway was all on his own accord, as the team is not scheduled to work out there until after media day on Monday afternoon.

It’s noteworthy, that Kershaw has never pitched at Fenway Park in his illustrious 11-year career, so more than likely he wanted to gain some familiarity and visualization with the field before the proverbial “World Series Storm” arrives.

The temperature in Boston was in the low 40s on Sunday night, but Kershaw still toed the rubber wearing nothing but a pair of shorts, a Dodgers sweatshirt, a blue bandana, and a sleeve over his left pitching arm.

Kershaw’s love of his craft and desire to win a World Series is inspiring, and his work ethic reminds us of another Los Angeles sports legend with an unrelenting drive for greatness: Kobe Bryant.