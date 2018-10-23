John Kelley School in Thermal Placed on Lock Down

A report of a possible armed suspect in Thermal Tuesday triggered a sheriff’s department search of the area, which included locking down nearby John Kelley Elementary School as a precaution.

A report came in around 11 a.m. that a possibly armed man was spotted in the area of Airport Boulevard and Polk Street.

The suspect is believed to be wanted for several armed robberies in the Coachella and Indio areas and was supposed to turn himself in Tuesday.

Deputies advised the general public to avoid the area.

John Kelley Elementary is just south of the search area.