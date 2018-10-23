Local Dodgers Fans Eager For 2018 World Series Championship

The Los Angeles Dodgers swing into the 2018 World Series tonight against the Boston Red Sox.

The two clubs have met in the World Series only once before dating back to 1916, the Babe Ruth era.

The Red Sox beat the Brooklyn Robins, as the Dodgers were called back then, in five games.

Overall, the Red Sox are 8-7 against the Dodgers. The last time Boston hosted Los Angeles was in 2010 and the two haven’t squared off since 2016.

This is the Dodgers second consecutive trip to the Fall Classic after losing game 7 last year to the Houston Astros.

Local Dodger fans piled into restaurants tonight to cheer on their boys in blue despite being heartbroken last year.