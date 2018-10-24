Death of Inmate at Riverside Jail Under Investigation

Autopsy results were pending Wednesday for an inmate found dead at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, but there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play.

Sgt. Todd Torrenti said the inmate, whose identity is being withheld at the request of detectives, was discovered “unresponsive” in his cell about 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Jail staff initiated resuscitative efforts until an ambulance crew took the man to Riverside Community Hospital, where he died later that night, according to Torrenti.

He said the exact cause of death is not yet known.

Officials declined to disclose why the man had been jailed, or how long he had been at the correctional facility.