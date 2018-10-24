Three Members of SoCal White Supremacist Group Arrested in Attacks at Political Rallies

Three members of a Southern California-based white supremacist group face federal conspiracy charges for attacks on counter-protesters at political events across the country, including last year’s rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Boman, Tyler Laube and Robert Paul Rundo were arrested without incident early Wednesday in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County.

The suspects are accused of sparking violence in Berkeley, Huntington Beach, San Bernardino and Virginia in 2017, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The men are accused of going online and coordinating combat training to prepare for the events, arranging travel, and celebrating their actions to recruit members for future events, court documents said.

RAM was founded in the winter of 2016-2017 by several founding members, including Rundo and Ben Daley, prosecutors said.

RAM represents itself publicly, through videos and other public online posts, as a combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy/identity movement, prosecutors said.

The arrests Wednesday come three weeks after a federal grand jury indicted four other California men with suspected connections to RAM on charges connected to violence at rallies in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and Charlottesville.

The four defendants — Benjamin Drake Daley, 25, of Redondo Beach, Thomas Walter Gillen, 24, of Redondo Beach, Michael Paul Miselis, 29, of Lawndale, and Cole Evan White, 24, of Clayton, California — were arrested on federal criminal complaints in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.