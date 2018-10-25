18 Immigrants Discovered in Refrigerated Semi-Trailer South of Tucson

Border Patrol agents at the Nogales area near the border south of Tucson arrested the driver of a semi-trailer on smuggling charges after 18 undocumented immigrants were found in a refrigerated portion of the truck.

The 47-year-old driver was stopped in the inspection area when a detector dog alerted the handler.

Upon opening the cargo truck, the agents discovered two Guatemalans and 16 Mexicans, between the ages of 15 and 40 years old, inside the refrigerated cargo box that was 36 degrees.

The immigrants were arrested and prosecuted on immigration related charges. The driver faces human smuggling charges.